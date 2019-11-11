SAPD release new info in South Side fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A 46-year-old man was spending the evening with his family on the South Side when he was fatally shot Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

Police released new information about the fatal shooting reported in the 900 block of Shemya Avenue around 6:34 p.m.

Man shot outside South Side home dies, family says

Police said David Colunga walked outside the home to meet with an “unknown person," according to his family.

“Within seconds, several gunshots were heard and the victim collapsed in his driveway,” according to the news release.

Colunga was shot in the back and abdomen. He was rushed to the San Antonio Military Medical Center where he died.

Although witnesses said they heard a car speeding from the area, police have not identified the make, model or color of the vehicle.

“Although family members were inside the house, none of them witnessed the shooting,” police wrote.

The case remained under investigation Monday.