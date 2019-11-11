SAPD: Suspect shot at car occupied by 3 women after alleged bar fight

San Antonio police arrested a man Monday accused of shooting at a car occupied by three women.

Terry Whitley, 24, was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bexar County Jail records.

On Oct. 13, police were called by a woman who said Whitley shot at her car.

The woman told police that she and her mother went to go pick up her daughter from a bar in Converse. The daughter called them because she said she was jumped by Whitley’s sister and three other girls, according to Whitley’s arrest affidavit.

After picking the daughter up, the three women went to a bar Whitley is known to frequent in order to take down his license plate number, according to the arrest affidavit.

Whitley saw the women in the parking lot and fired a shot at them, piercing the windshield. Whitley followed the car and continued shooting at it before fleeing the scene, according to the affidavit.

His bail was set at $75,000, according to jail records.