Delays expected along Loop 1604 after multiple car crashes

Icy conditions and the effects of numerous car accidents along Loop 1604 on San Antonio’s north side may cause some delays for drivers.

Eastbound lanes on Loop 1604 at Kyle Seale Parkway remain closed as of 8:45 a.m.

At one point this morning, at least 14 car crashes were reported along Loop 1604. All major accidents have since been cleared, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

In one accident, San Antonio police said the driver of a Ford Excursion flew off Loop 1604 near La Cantera Parkway.

The driver landed on the grass near the frontage road and had to be extracted from the SUV around 6 a.m., police said.

The driver was transferred to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Wind chill values in the teens & 20s this morning, some icy roads in Hill Country

Bridges and overpasses have become icy due to the cold weather.

Interstate 10 north out of San Antonio is also slick.

The video below shows vehicles lose control on southbound I-10 at La Cantera Parkway as first responders tend to another accident on northbound I-10. The accident on northbound I-10 involved a school bus from an unidentified district.

Drivers in the area are asked to take surface roads if possible.

Precipitation is quickly ending, but slick spots will remain for another few hours.