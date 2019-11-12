SAPD: Killer of 69-year-old man remains at large

San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man’s killer.

William Hilton, 69, was found dead on Oct. 19 in his tent on an embankment in the 3600 block of Harry Wurzbach, police said.

Hilton was likely killed two days prior to officials finding him, according to police.

Officials are asking for help in finding Hilton’s friends or frequent hangouts.

Those with information are asked to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.