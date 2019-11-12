44ºF

SAPD: Killer of 69-year-old man remains at large

Man found dead on Oct. 19

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, san antonio
William Hilton, 69, was found dead on Oct. 19, 2019.

San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man’s killer.

William Hilton, 69, was found dead on Oct. 19 in his tent on an embankment in the 3600 block of Harry Wurzbach, police said.

Hilton was likely killed two days prior to officials finding him, according to police.

Officials are asking for help in finding Hilton’s friends or frequent hangouts.

Those with information are asked to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

Rebecca Salinas

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for five years. Her skills include content management and engagement, but she also reports on a variety of topics.

