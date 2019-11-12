Veteran’s widow receives life-changing additions to home

Andrea Reyna watched from the window as dozens of volunteers worked in the rain fixing the home she shared with her late husband, Pvt. Jose Reyna.

"We met in 1968 and got married in 1971. (My husband) was drafted and didn't tell his parents. He was in the Army before we got married, and he was honorably discharged," she said, looking down at a picture of Jose.

After many health complications, including two amputations, Jose died a year ago.

Since then, burdens have piled up for Andrea, specifically with their home, which her family moved into in 2016.

"There was no running water. There was light, AC, heater, but there was no water," Andrea said.

For more than a year, she filled up big rubber containers and hauled water from her generous neighbor's hose faucet across the street.

“So we would buy drinking water, and with that water we collected, we would bathe ourselves and wash dishes,” Andrea explained.

Adaptations giving wounded veterans freedom in their own home

In 2017, when Andrea's husband was still alive, an organization called Adapt-A-Vet solved their water problem. The program fixes and transforms homes for veterans across the nation.

“They couldn’t afford the $14,000 cost to go underneath the road or the fees to (San Antonio Water System), so we went and negotiated with SAWS and got the fees reduced to $2,500 and installed everything,” said Michael Cotugno, interim executive director of Adapt-A-Vet.

Andrea Reyna's home repairs (KSAT)

When Andrea lost Jose last year, she didn't ask for extra help with her deck and ramp. However, Cotugno assured her that his program for fixing veterans' homes is for the entire family. So, as promised, volunteers from Adapt-A-Vet and Home Depot’s Team Depot Foundation built her deck and ramp.

Homeless Vietnam vet lived in shed for 10 years, gets new home

“It’s overwhelming,” Andrea said, crying. “I never thought all these things were going to be done for him even after he’s gone. They’ve come through for us.”

The volunteers said Andrea's strength and decades-long care for her sick husband are actions as worthy as his service.

Any veteran or family member who needs help with their home can call Adapt-A-Vet at 210-481-8060, or visit www.adaptavet.org. That’s also where community members can donate to the organization so it can continue with its projects.