Vigil held one day before Supreme Court discusses DACA
A vigil was held one day before the Supreme Court will hear arguments over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented people who were brought to the U.S. as children.
Note to users: Comments on KSAT.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/7/19 at 2 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact contactus@ksat.com.