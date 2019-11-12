Wintry weather has passed, but cold air stays in place today
Wind chill values remain in the teens and 20s
It was a busy morning, but any threat of wintry weather has passed. Mostly cloudy skies will hold into the afternoon, with some clearing, especially north of I-10. Temperatures, however, will remain cold. Wind chills are still in the teens and low 20s in many spots.
Should clouds clear out tonight, which is possible for a short period, then temperatures may dip below freezing again by tomorrow morning. A few showers are possible on Wednesday, with the next best chance of rain showing up on Wednesday.