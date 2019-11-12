44ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

44ºF

Local

Wintry weather has passed, but cold air stays in place today

Wind chill values remain in the teens and 20s

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Tags: san antonio, weather
Cold temperatures remain

It was a busy morning, but any threat of wintry weather has passed. Mostly cloudy skies will hold into the afternoon, with some clearing, especially north of I-10. Temperatures, however, will remain cold. Wind chills are still in the teens and low 20s in many spots.

Wind chills are in the teens and 20s

Should clouds clear out tonight, which is possible for a short period, then temperatures may dip below freezing again by tomorrow morning. A few showers are possible on Wednesday, with the next best chance of rain showing up on Wednesday.

About the Author:

Justin Horne

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News.

email