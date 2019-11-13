Banks grant $22K to Southside First Economic Development Council to help business owners succeed

Two banks teamed up to invest in local businesses on San Antonio’s South Side.

Jefferson Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas granted $22,000 to the Southside First Economic Development Council on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the council went door to door asking South Side business owners what they needed to succeed. Much of the response was a need for workshops and training.

The money will help train people on how to start a business and how to expand it once it’s up and running.