CASA moves into new headquarters on East Side

Child Advocates San Antonio, or CASA, showed off its new home Wednesday.

After 20 years at its San Pedro Avenue location, CASA has moved its headquarters to 1956 South W.W. White Rd.

The new facility has been 35 years in the making.

CASA said the new center will allow the advocates to train more volunteers and increase services to fight against child abuse.

While CASA said the new building is a big testament to its growth, the organization said it always needs help from volunteers and community partners.