35ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

35ºF

Local

New Castle Hills council members sworn into office

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: politics
Kurt May and Joe Izbrand

Two new members of the Castle Hills City Council were sworn into office Tuesday during a special meeting.

The meeting was held to officially declare the results of the Nov. 5 election.

Place 1 council member Joe Izbrand and Place 3 council member Kurt May were declared the winners and were sworn into office by a federal judge following the special meeting.

November 5 2019 Election Results for Castle Hills City Council

Outgoing council members, Clyde Skip McCormick and Amy McLin, were present, as well as council member Douglas Gregory, to canvass official election results.

Council members Lesley Wenger and Mark Sanderson did not show up for the special meeting. According to the city attorney, it was only necessary for two council members to be present to canvass and declare the election results official. A quorum was not needed.

The election for Place 3 was to replace former Councilwoman Sylvia Gonzalez, who was removed from her seat because she was not properly sworn into office.

McCormick resigned from the council in the summer.

About the Author:

Patty Santos

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email