Two dogs killed in heater fire on North Side

An early morning fire Wednesday turned deadly for a near North Side family’s pets.

The fire happened in the 1400 block of Lullwood Avenue near Hildebrand Avenue and I-10.

The San Antonio Fire Department said a woman woke up and turned on the heater. Officials believe that caused a nearby couch to catch fire.

The flames were contained in the living room, but not all the family pets were able to escape.

Two dogs were killed in the fire. One dog was taken to a veterinarian, and two others are doing OK.

SAFD said people need to be especially careful with heaters this time of year.