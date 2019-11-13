UIW students, staff excited about Emmy nomination

Since 2009, the University of the Incarnate Word has been producing a student-run newscast.

This year, they have many reasons to celebrate as it is the 10th year of the program and they were nominated for their first-ever Lone Star Emmy student TV award.

Faculty advisor for UIWtv, Theresa Coronado, says everyone is thrilled about the nomination.

“The Lone Star Emmys represents excellence in television broadcasting, so being nominated acknowledges the talent and the hard work of our students,” Coronado said.

The newscast nominated ran on Nov. 8, 2018, and this Saturday the students will find out if they win at the Lone Star Emmy gala in Arlington.

Coronado said they hope to continue reporting and informing the UIW community.

Good luck UIWtv!!

Below is a video of the newscast that was nominated.