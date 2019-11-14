Consumer Reports names most, least reliable 2020 models

When buying a new car, the latest and greatest model or redesign may not be the most reliable. That’s the takeaway from Consumer Reports’ new car reliability report.

As a car model undergoes a redesign, the body, engine, transmission and other parts often get a significant update. And that, CR found, can lead to glitches.

CR surveyed its members and crunched reliability data on 420,000 vehicles.

“We found that in the first year of a redesign, cars often have problems because of the updates,” CR auto expert Jennifer Stockburger said. “We’ve had a number of redesigned models with transmission, in-car electronics and infotainment problems, among others.”

CR’s analysis showed that vehicles tend to be the most reliable by the final year of any particular model run, typically five to seven years, when most of the kinks have been worked out.

To determine whether a new car you’re about to buy is a redesigned model or a seasoned veteran, there are some terms to watch for.

The term “freshening” refers to minor updates that can occur in the middle of an existing model’s production run, which could mean styling tweaks like grilles, headlights and colors. Some models, though, may even get an updated engine or transmission.

“All-new,” when used properly, means a debut model that has never built before or has been reintroduced after years off the market.

“Redesigned” models are updated versions of a model that have been sold before.

Consumer Reports also released its lists of most and least reliable new 2020 models.

Topping the most reliable:

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Toyota Prius Prime

Toyota Prius

Lexus GX

Topping CR’s list of least reliable 2020 models:

Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Camaro

Jeep Wrangler

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Volkswagen Atlas

The entire lists and more information on the reliability report can be found at www.consumerreports.org.