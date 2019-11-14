Family business frustrated after being burglarized back to back

Owners of a local family-owned business want justice after having their shop hit twice in a short period.

The business, C3 Stone Surfaces on 727 Frio City Rd., customizes countertops.

Luis Cantu, one of the owners, said they were preparing to deliver a countertop to one of their customers when their second burglary took place.

"Sunday night, we got a call from police around 1:00 a.m. They called and said the back gate was open, so I looked on the cameras and noticed our trailer was missing," Cantu said.

That trailer had a customized countertop on it. All together, Cantu said they had at least $5,000 worth of property stolen.

"The gentleman pulled into our property and hooked up to the trailer, then drove off with it," Cantu said. "We found out he cut through a lock on the back fence to get in."

Cantu said having the trailer and slab stolen not only set their operations back for one customer, but it has now caused a delay in the lineup of customers they have.

"First thing that came to my mind is, 'Oh my God. Not again.' We just had a break-in a month ago," Cantu said.

On Oct. 1, Cantu said they caught a man jumping their fence to steal $3,000 worth of tools.

"He jumped the fence, grabbed a bucket and walked straight to where the tools were," Cantu said. "He filled up that and another bucket. All of the tools were countertop fabrication tools. He then jumped back over the fence and he was gone."

Like the second incident, Cantu filed a police report, but while waiting for the police to conduct their Investigating, he said he started investigating on his own.

"They were very specific tools, so it was easy when we searched online for them," Cantu said. "We got on Facebook to look for tools to sell. (We) ended up finding all of our tools on the Facebook Marketplace, along with the people who were trying to sell them. They obviously didn't realize what they had because they were selling high-dollar tools for $30 to $50.”

Cantu said they alerted police about their discovery, providing serial numbers and other needed things for the investigation. He said with their tools, trailer, and material stolen, it upsets them deeply.

"It feels pretty bad," Cantu said. “We are a small business. Every little dime, you know, that hurts us. It hurts us in value. It is tools we have to go buy again, another trailer we have to purchase again, another slab we have to purchase for a customer. In total, to replace manpower and everything that went into all of that, it is going to be expensive. Our trailer was custom-made to hold the countertop slabs, which weigh about 1,000 pounds apiece. It is going to cost us around $15,000 to replace everything."

Cantu said they are investing in more security measures. He said he's happy the local business community in the area looks after each other, as well.

"We do want to thank our neighbor who works in a shop up the road," Cantu said. "He was the one that alerted authorities that our gate was busted open."

He said though his tools are long gone, and even though he'd like to have the trailer and slab back, there is one thing he wants most of all.

"I just want justice," Cantu said. “We try to do things the right way. We are here serving the community, not causing trouble, just trying to make a living. It is just very frustrating. I want them to know to stop doing what they are doing. I also want them to know people like me won't stop until justice is served or we get our things back."

Currently, both thefts are under investigation. If you have any information that can help police in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.