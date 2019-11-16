63ºF

BCSO: Motorcyclist arrested after leading high-speed chase, crashing

Motorcyclist was spotted speeding at 100 mph, deputies say

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

The motorcyclist was caught speeding at 100 mph around 11 p.m. Friday on Interstate 35, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies on scene said.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist’s alleged high-speed chase across the East Side has landed him in custody.

He winded through roads on the East Side and eventually lost control near the intersection of Norfleet and Cody streets and crashed, deputies said.

He allegedly attempted to flee before deputies caught up to him.

He is facing a charge of evading arrest, and other charges are pending.

No injuries were reported.

