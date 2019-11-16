63ºF

Local

Blaze destroys home on North Side, San Antonio firefighters say

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: fire, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio home is considered a complete loss after an overnight fire.

The fire began after midnight Saturday at a home in the 5300 block of Howard St., SAFD Batallion Chief Will Pritchett said.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames shooting through the roof.

The fire quickly spread to power lines beside the home, Pritchett said.

“It limited our access,” he said. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

Arson investigators were called to the scene.

No one was at the home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for five years. Her skills include content management and engagement, but she also reports on a variety of topics.

