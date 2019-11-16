Fight between two men inside downtown San Antonio store leads to stabbing, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a fight downtown turned violent on Friday afternoon.

Two men were allegedly fighting at a 7-Eleven convenience store at the intersection of North Flores and Commerce Streets around 12:30 p.m. when it spilled out into the streets.

One man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man, police said.

Texas rapper Tay-K 47 indicted for murder in Bexar County, DA’s office says

The stabbing victim was transferred to a hospital and is expected to be OK, police said.

At this point, it is unclear what the two men where fighting about,