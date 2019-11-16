Police chase man in stolen car in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas. – Officers from the Converse Police Department chased a man in a stolen white Mercedes on Friday, according to police.

Authorities said the man driving the car was at a Walmart parking lot before the chase started. Police said they attempted to stop the car because they had prior knowledge the driver had threatened to shoot someone earlier in the day.

Police said once they tried to stop the suspect he fled in the car. The crash ended in the 1800 block of Loop 1604 only stopped because suspect’s vehicle crashed with a police unit.

The suspect was identified as Jose Romo, according to police.

Police said there were no reported injuries in the pursuit.