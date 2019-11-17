One injured in shooting at house party on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a male showed up at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The friends of the victim told police they showed up to a house party on St. Leonard Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. As they were approaching the front door, a vehicle drove up to the house and someone inside started firing several shots towards the house. Police said one of the bullets hit the victim in the leg.

The victim’s friends drove him to the Children’s Hospital on Santa Rose Street, grabbed the attention of a park police officer and asked for help. The victim was then transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the victim’s friends are cooperating with the investigation. The search for the shooter continues.