San Antonio teens assist Texas Ramp Project

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio kids in trouble had a chance to give back to the community on Saturday.

Teens caught in the juvenile justice system and sentenced to perform community service were tasked to build a ramp for a person in need.

The Texas Ramp Project provides elderly people with ramps to make it easier for them to enter and exit their homes.

Hospital referrals notify the nonprofit, and a crew is assembled to construct the ramp for the resident.