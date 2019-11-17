SAPD: Home owner stabbed in argument with suspect

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a home owner on the North side.

Officers responded to a home near Thousand Oaks and Highway 281 around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the suspect approached the home and began arguing with the home owner. The fight escalated and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the home owner in the chest several times, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Police took the suspect into custody at the scene.

The investigation continues.