SAPD hosts barbecue plate sale to raise money for injured officer

SAN ANTONIO – Barbecue and motorcycles both drew in big crowds in support of injured San Antonio police officer Ralph Delgado on Saturday.

The San Antonio Police Department hosted the fundraiser at the K-O-A, where officers rode their motorcycles and sold barbecue plates.

Proceeds were donated to Delgado’s family to help with medical costs.

Last month, Delgado was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 35 while assisting with traffic. He was injured in his foot.

His fellow officers say it will be a long road to recovery, but Delgado remains in good spirits.