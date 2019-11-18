46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

46ºF

Local

Arson investigators looking into cause of fire outside SW Side home

No one home when fire broke out on porch

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Web Producer

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: 4Frenzy, keats street, porch, apartment

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that broke out Monday morning on the porch of a Southwest Side home.

No one was home when the fire started shortly before 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Keats Street.

The home is actually more of a freestanding apartment behind a main house.

Several people who were in the main house evacuated during the height of the fire.

After determining there was no longer a danger and that their home had not been damaged, firefighters allowed the family to go back inside.

No one was injured.

At the apartment, arson investigators appeared to focus on items from inside the home.

Firefighters said they believed the fire may have been accidental, but they called in arson investigators to make sure that was the case.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

email