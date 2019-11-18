Food Bank officials worried about turkey shortages for the holidays

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Food Bank officials say they're worried they won't have enough turkeys for families in need over the holidays.

For the last 10 years, the food bank has held a 5k turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning. The event is a campaign to raise money for holiday turkeys. Officials are expecting about 5,000 runners this year, but say that might not be enough.

“We have more families requesting turkeys for the holidays than ever. Without runners or walkers on Thanksgiving morning we won’t be able to provide all the turkeys we hope to deliver over the holidays," said Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

You can register for the 5k online, or on the day of the race.

The Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot starts at the H-E-B headquarters at 622 S. Flores Street. H-E-B sponsors the event.

The food bank is also in need of nearly 100 volunteers for the turkey trot. Interested volunteers are asked to call 210-431-8375.