SAPD: Man stabbed multiple times at Northwest Side Valero gas station

SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to a hospital in serious condition after a stabbing was reported at a Northwest Side gas station Sunday evening.

San Antonio police were called to Valero gas station at 5411 Grissom shortly after 6 p.m.

Officers believe the man was pumping gas when he was stabbed multiple times.

Police are searching for three suspects, who fled in an unknown direction.

The case remained under investigation while officers work to find the suspects and determine the motive.