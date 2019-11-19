1 killed in shooting on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was killed Monday night in a shooting on the South Side, police said.

Police said the victim was with two other people in a car when someone opened fire on them in the 2100 block of Sundrop Bay.

The victim, who was driving the car, crashed into two other vehicles, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police are looking for a person of interest.