52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

52ºF

Local

1 killed in shooting on South Side

Shooting reported in 2100 block of Sundrop Bay

David Ibanez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: crime, shooting
San Antonio police responded to a shooting November 18 in the 2100 block of Sundrop Bay.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was killed Monday night in a shooting on the South Side, police said.

Police said the victim was with two other people in a car when someone opened fire on them in the 2100 block of Sundrop Bay.

Body of San Antonio man believed to be in danger found in Bandera County

The victim, who was driving the car, crashed into two other vehicles, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police are looking for a person of interest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibanez

email