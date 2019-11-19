Fire destroys former Victory Outreach church

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters were called to the scene of a heavy blaze at a former Victory Outreach church around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials said flames were coming through the roof of the abandoned building, located in the 1000 block of SW 39th Street.

No utilities were active at the building and arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The building is considered a total loss, according to officials with the San Antonio Fire Department.