Preparations underway for next year’s Dream Week events

SAN ANTONIO – While most of us are still counting down the days until Thanksgiving and Christmas, the folks behind Dream Week already have big plans in store for 2020.

This year will mark the eighth year of Dream Week, which lasts two weeks and is filled with events around the city commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of inclusion and community.

DreamWeek Summit encourages exchange of ideas focused on tolerance, equality, diversity

On Tuesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the Dream Voice founder announced the event lineup for next year.

There are already more than 180 confirmed events for Dream Week with over 150 partners at various venues such as the Tobin Center and the Classic Theatre of San Antonio.

Dream Week runs from Jan. 10-26, 2020.