Ride camels and get half-off admission to SA Zoo on locals day

SAN ANTONIO – You can ride camels and celebrate Hump Day with half off the normal price of admission at San Antonio Zoo Wednesday.

San Antonio Zoo frequently hosts locals day for residents of San Antonio, allowing San Antonians to enjoy all the zoo has to offer.

Texas boat captain fined more than $26,000 for overfishing red snapper

Camel rides will be available for $8 per person as part of the zoo’s annual Zoo Lights celebration which kicks off Friday and runs through Dec. 31.

Admission is regularly $17.50 for adults and $14.25 for children ages 3 to 11, but the price drops to $8 per person on locals day.

The discounted tickets can be purchased at the zoo’s front gate with proof of residency.

San Antonio’s 50-foot Christmas tree to arrive at Travis Park

The last local day for discounted admission for 2019 will be December 27.