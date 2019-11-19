San Antonio Food Bank, Morgan’s Wonderland Camp team up to feed children during camp visits

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is teaming up with Morgan's Wonderland Camp to help feed kids during their day, weekend or weeklong visits to the camp next year.

The 102-acre campsite is expected to accommodate more than 500 guests.

The camp will offer activities such as swimming, floating in the river, hiking, archery and horseback riding — all with the goal of being accessible and inclusive for guests with and without special needs.

Morgan’s Wonderland Camp is currently under construction and is set to open later next year.