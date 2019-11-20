Authorities seek information in 2002 murder of Japanese college student in Guadalupe County

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Officials with the Seguin Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety are hoping a cash reward will help generate some new clues in the murder of a Japanese college student more than 15 years ago.

The body of 21-year-old Mikiko Kasahara was found inside her burned apartment on Dec. 14, 2002.

Family fears missing mother’s case may go unsolved

Investigators said the Texas Lutheran University student held a party the night before to celebrate the end of the fall semester.

An autopsy revealed Kasahara had been murdered before the fire.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters are asked to call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-404-8477.