BCSO arrests landlord accused of exposing himself to tenant

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested a landlord Tuesday who is accused of exposing himself to a resident.

Gilbert Escamilla, 56, is charged with indecent exposure, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Escamilla owns more than 25 properties throughout the county, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies began investigating him when a resident said Escamilla exposed himself to her at one of his properties.

Investigators spoke to other tenants, too.

“...It was discovered that over 10 victims who lived on properties that Escamilla managed had experienced some sort of sexual harassment,” according to the sheriff’s office. “There were complaints of repeated sexual advances, in addition to Escamilla exposing himself to the victim.”

Anyone with any information about Escamilla is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070.