Boerne police officer hit by suspected drunken driver returns to work

SAN ANTONIO – A Boerne police officer who was severely injured after she was hit by a suspected drunken driver in August has returned to the line of duty.

The police department posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that officer Michelle Van Stavern is back to full duty as a school resource officer.

“A huge heartfelt thank you to everyone for the prayers, letters, donations, and help that was offered and given during her recovery process,” the department stated. “We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such an amazing community.”

Van Stavern was hospitalized with serious injuries on Aug. 30 after she was hit by a pickup truck while directing traffic after a football game.

The driver, 35-year-old Andrew Harris, was arrested at the scene and is facing intoxication assault charges.

Van Stavern, who was wearing a traffic vest and holding a wand flashlight at the time of the crash, suffered broken ribs, a fractured wrist and deep cuts to her head and arm, according to past KSAT reports.

She is assigned to Boerne Middle School North and has worked with the police department for about four years.

In late October, she and several other first responders were honored at a football game, where she said she was “chugging along” in her recovery. She was released from the hospital in early September.