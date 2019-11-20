80ºF

Credit union delivers turkeys to fire, police stations

Generations Federal Credit Union started Thanksgiving tradition 7 years ago

David Ibanez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – As a way to say thanks to firefighters and police officers who work on Thanksgiving, Generations Federal Credit Union is donating a Thanksgiving turkey to every fire and police station in San Antonio.

The turkey will be part of a holiday feast first responders will enjoy while at work.

The turkey giveaway is a tradition the credit union started seven years ago.

The credit union was founded by firefighters, police officers and city employees.

