Credit union delivers turkeys to fire, police stations
Generations Federal Credit Union started Thanksgiving tradition 7 years ago
SAN ANTONIO – As a way to say thanks to firefighters and police officers who work on Thanksgiving, Generations Federal Credit Union is donating a Thanksgiving turkey to every fire and police station in San Antonio.
The turkey will be part of a holiday feast first responders will enjoy while at work.
The turkey giveaway is a tradition the credit union started seven years ago.
The credit union was founded by firefighters, police officers and city employees.
