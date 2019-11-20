65ºF

Fire erupts inside kitchen at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Firefighters were called to the Bill Miller Bar-B-Q at 5100 Rigsby Ave. after a small stove fire around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bill Miller Bar-B-Q was left with slight smoke damage after a small fire late Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant at 5100 Rigsby Ave. around 11:45 p.m. after a stove fire erupted in the kitchen, officials at the scene said.

Smoke was seen rising from roof vents when firefighters arrived, officials said.

The estimated cost of damage remains unclear, but the restaurant was left with some smoke damage.

