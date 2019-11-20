Hit-and-run suspect fatally struck man helping driver of a disabled vehicle on Interstate 35

SAN ANTONIO – A driver accused of fatally striking a man who was helping another driver remains at large, according to Crime Stoppers San Antonio.

The suspect in a white Chevrolet SUV hit Arturo Velez Garcia, 46, before midnight on Nov. 1 in the 7800 block of Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side, officials said.

Garcia had parked his 18-wheeler behind a Nissan sedan on the highway to help that driver with a blown tire.

When they were walking, the SUV struck them both and fled the scene, according to Crime Stoppers.

Garcia was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 11.

The driver of the Nissan sedan was transported to Northeast Baptist Hospital with injuries to their lower limbs.

Officials believe the white Chevrolet SUV is a 2016 Traverse with damage to its passenger side.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.