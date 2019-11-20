One person dead in plane crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A small passenger aircraft crashed early Wednesday morning in San Marcos, claiming the life of at least one person, according to a spokesperson with the city of San Marcos.

The plane took off from San Marcos Regional Airport at 5:54 a.m. and lost contact with air traffic control one minute later, the spokesperson said.

The aircraft was found on the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center property around 8:03 a.m.

San Marcos Police and Fire departments, in addition to Hays County authorities and representatives with the Federal Aviation Administration, responded to the crash scene.

An investigation is ongoing and additional details are forthcoming.

