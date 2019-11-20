74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

74ºF

Local

One person dead in plane crash in San Marcos

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Marcos, Plane Crash, Texas

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A small passenger aircraft crashed early Wednesday morning in San Marcos, claiming the life of at least one person, according to a spokesperson with the city of San Marcos.

The plane took off from San Marcos Regional Airport at 5:54 a.m. and lost contact with air traffic control one minute later, the spokesperson said.

Private jet crashes into parked plane on runway at San Antonio airport

The aircraft was found on the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center property around 8:03 a.m.

San Marcos Police and Fire departments, in addition to Hays County authorities and representatives with the Federal Aviation Administration, responded to the crash scene.

An investigation is ongoing and additional details are forthcoming.

Check back with KSAT for updates.

An aircraft left the San Marcos Regional Airport at 5:54 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, and crashed on the ALERRT Center property. The crashed aircraft was found at 8 a.m. (KSAT)

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT including the Austin bombings, the mass shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the Dallas police ambush and Hurricane Harvey.

email