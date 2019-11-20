Rep. Joaquin Castro makes joke at brother’s expense during impeachment hearing

Rep. Joaquin Castro brought a moment of levity to Tuesday’s impeachment hearings when he made a joke at the expense of his brother, democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro.

The comments came as Rep. Castro was addressing Jennifer Williams, a special adviser on Europe and Russia for Vice President Mike Pence and Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman who serves as the director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council.

Vindman also has an identical twin brother.

"Col. Vindman, thank you for your service. It's great to talk to a fellow identical twin," Castro said. " I hope your brother is nicer to you than mine is to me and doesn't make you grow a beard."

Julián Castro responded to his brother’s comments on Twitter, first confirming the allegations calling it “older brother’s prerogative,” and then joking back by posting “Let’s be clear -- if I knew it’d look like that I wouldn’t have suggested it.”

