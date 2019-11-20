79ºF

San Antonio police seek teen wanted on aggravated assault charge

Joey Tovar-Vargas, 17, sought by police

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a teen wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are looking for 17-year-old Joey Tovar-Vargas for an incident that happened Oct. 7 on West Martin and Northwest 21st streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

