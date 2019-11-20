Wednesday marks third anniversary of Det. Marconi’s death

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday marks three years since San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Marconi was writing a ticket in his patrol car parked outside Public Safety Headquarters when a man walked up and shot him.

Children of slain detective Marconi: ‘He was a strong, solid man’

Marconi was a 20-year veteran of the force. He left behind two children.

“It was a shock in everybody’s system back then and it certainly remains that today. And today we remember Detective Marconi,” said SAPD chief William McManus.

SAPD remembers Det. Benjamin Marconi with decorated chair

Marconi’s accused killer, Otis McKane, is expected to face trial next year. Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said he will seek the death penalty for McKane.