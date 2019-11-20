77ºF

Wednesday marks third anniversary of Det. Marconi’s death

Chief McManus said it’s still a shock

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday marks three years since San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Marconi was writing a ticket in his patrol car parked outside Public Safety Headquarters when a man walked up and shot him.

Marconi was a 20-year veteran of the force. He left behind two children.

“It was a shock in everybody’s system back then and it certainly remains that today. And today we remember Detective Marconi,” said SAPD chief William McManus.

Marconi’s accused killer, Otis McKane, is expected to face trial next year. Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said he will seek the death penalty for McKane.

