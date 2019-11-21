1 arrested, 1 at large in connection with Boerne vehicle burglaries

SAN ANTONIO – Police said Wednesday night that officers believe they’ve arrested one of the men involved in more than a dozen vehicle burglaries, but authorities are still looking for a second person who’s on the run.

The burglaries took place in October in three Boerne neighborhoods.

The Herff Ranch, Woods of Boerne, and Woods of Frederick Creek subdivisions were targeted, with about 18 vehicles burglarized.

On Nov. 8, Bexar County deputies were called to investigate an unrelated vehicle burglary. Sevaughn Meadows, 21, and Alaijah Canales, 21, were arrested in that situation.

Later, police learned that items in that case linked both men to the vehicle burglaries in Boerne.

On Tuesday, Canales was arrested in the string of burglaries.

Meadows remains at large.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kendall County Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-348-5323.