BCSO searching for 16-year-old girl last seen boarding school bus

She was last seen around 7:15 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 8000 block of Winecup Hill Drive

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Antonella Gaya, 16, was last seen boarding a school bus around 7:15 a.m. Nov. 11, 2019, in the 8000 block of Winecup Hill Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a teen disappeared on the far Northwest Side.

Antonella Gaya, 16, was last seen boarding a school bus around 7:15 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 8000 block of Winecup Hill Drive, near the Friedrich Wilderness Park, according to BCSO.

At the time, she was wearing a blue jacket and dark blue jeans.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO’s Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or 210-335-6000.

A person accused of harboring Gaya could face a charge of harboring a runaway, a Class A misdemeanor that can lead to one year in jail and a fine up to $5,000, or a charge of interfering with child custody, a state felony that can lead to two years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.

