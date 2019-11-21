BCSO searching for 16-year-old girl last seen boarding school bus

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a teen disappeared on the far Northwest Side.

Antonella Gaya, 16, was last seen boarding a school bus around 7:15 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 8000 block of Winecup Hill Drive, near the Friedrich Wilderness Park, according to BCSO.

NEISD bus rolls through Whataburger parking lot while driver takes bathroom break

At the time, she was wearing a blue jacket and dark blue jeans.

⚠️🚨Please Share- MISSING PERSON🚨⚠️ The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating Missing Person Antonella... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO’s Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or 210-335-6000.

A person accused of harboring Gaya could face a charge of harboring a runaway, a Class A misdemeanor that can lead to one year in jail and a fine up to $5,000, or a charge of interfering with child custody, a state felony that can lead to two years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.