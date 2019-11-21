Bicyclist hit by SUV on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man riding his bicycle was struck by a sport utility vehicle late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. in 1000 block of Southeast Military Drive, not far from Roosevelt Avenue.

According to police, the bicyclist was hit by a black Cadillac SUV right in front of a Golden Corral restaurant.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and called 911.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Authorities said no charges will be filed against the driver.