Police: Pair arrested after beating, robbing man with baseball bat

San Antonio police have arrested two people after they allegedly beat a man with a baseball bat and then stole his cellphone and wallet.

Justin Simmons, 24, and Ellis Park, 25, were taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Aug. 28 Simmons and Park were party guests who overstayed their welcome.

The affidavit said as everyone else left the party, the victim asked Simmons and Park to leave. They instead refused, and Simmons then threatened to kill the victim, the affidavit said.

Police said the pair did eventually leave, but when the victim’s roommate showed up Simmons was let back inside the apartment, claiming he forgot something. That’s when, police say, Simmons grabbed a baseball bat and beat the victim.

Park then grabbed the victim’s wallet and cellphone before the two fled, the affidavit said.

Simmons and Park are charged with aggravated assault after they both were identified and arrested on Wednesday.