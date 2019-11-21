Police seek San Antonio State Hospital patient who left facility without authorization

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who left the San Antonio State Hospital without authorization on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said 29-year-old Christian Olivo-Faberlle was last seen around 5:45 p.m. in the 6000 block of South New Braunfels Avenue wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Olivo-Faberlle has a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.

He has straight, collar-length brown hair, which is in a ponytail, and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 154 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660 or 911.