Woman found with stab wound not cooperating with police

SAN ANTONIO – A woman found suffering from a stab wound is reportedly not cooperating with police.

The incident occurred around midnight at the Villas at Bandera Apartment Homes, in the 9830 Camino Villa, not far from Braun Road.

According to police, officers arrived to find the woman with a stab wound to her leg.

Police said they believe two other people may have been with her and that a blood trail leads to the parking lot.

Authorities said, however, they are not exactly sure who hurt her, as the woman is not cooperating.

She was taken to a local hospital for her injury.