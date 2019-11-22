SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three people who witnesses say shot at a West Side apartment late Thursday night.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Pinto Street after receiving reports of shots being fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find numerous shotgun shells on the ground in the parking lot, and damage to one apartment unit.

Witnesses said they saw the suspects firing just before fleeing in a tan Buick sedan.

Police did not disclose why that apartment may have been targeted.

No one was hurt.