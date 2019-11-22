LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department on Friday kicked off Operation Grinch, an annual holiday anti-crime campaign.

Live Oak police officials said they plan to have additional patrols at the Form Shopping Center during the holiday season.

Security will also be added inside stores.

Police officials also reminding shoppers to hide valuables in the trunk and lock their vehicles and try to shop with someone when possible.