Man arrested after assaulting woman in San Antonio home, police say
Suspect ran off with victim’s television, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police said broke into a woman’s home, assaulted her and ran off with some of her belongings, has been arrested.
Chadric Johnson, 37, was arrested Thursday night and faces charges of burglary and assault, according to police.
A police report states Johnson entered the victim’s home through an unlocked door on Tuesday.
The victim, who knows Johnson, was “startled and scared and told him to leave," according to a police report.
Johnson allegedly hit her with a glass picture frame and punched her twice on the right side of her body.
He then grabbed a television and fled, according to police.
Police said the victim had cuts and bruises from where Johnson beat her.
His bond is set at $20,000, according to online jail records.
