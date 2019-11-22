SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing two charges of sexual assault after a teen reported to Balcones Heights police that she was raped in a hotel room with his parents nearby.

Jared Jauregui, 40, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault after a victim, “who appeared to be under the influence,” pleaded for help Wednesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim, 15, told BPD officers that she and a friend were staying with Jauregui at the Siesta Motel, 4441 Fredericksburg Road, where he gave them “MD 20/20 and meth," according to the affidavit.

After a while, Jauregui told the girls they would have to have sex with him or he would make them leave, the affidavit states.

He took the girls to a closet, sexually assaulted them and recorded it on his cell phone, according to the affidavit.

His father Pete Jauregui and his father’s wife Maria Rios were also allegedly in the room at the time of the assaults.

They were charged with failure to stop or report an aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The age of the second victim remains unclear.